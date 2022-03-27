CF meets amid Iranian attempts to solve the Iraqi political crisis

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework (CF) held a meeting today to discuss several political files today.

A source in the Framework said that the meeting was held at Hadi al-Ameri's residence, noting that Iranian figures are contacting members of the CF and the Homeland Rescue alliance to reach an agreement before Wednesday.

He added that the Iranian side proposed an initiative to resort to dialogue.

Yesterday, Iraq's parliament failed again to vote for a president after the Iran-backed Shiite Coordination Framework boycotted the session.

Al-Sadr had hoped parliament would elect Rebar Ahmed, a veteran Kurdish intelligence official and current interior minister of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

But only 202 members of parliament out of 329 were present, which is less than the necessary two-thirds quorum needed to choose a new president for the mostly ceremonial post, while 126 lawmakers boycotted the session.

The delay prolongs a bitter deadlock in Iraqi politics months after an October general election from which al-Sadr emerged the biggest winner, with his Shiite, pro-Iran rivals receiving a hammering at the polls.

The vote on the president was postponed to Wednesday. The current caretaker government will continue to run the country until a new government is formed.