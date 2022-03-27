Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CF meets amid Iranian attempts to solve the Iraqi political crisis

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-27T20:10:35+0000
CF meets amid Iranian attempts to solve the Iraqi political crisis

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework (CF) held a meeting today to discuss several political files today.

A source in the Framework said that the meeting was held at Hadi al-Ameri's residence, noting that Iranian figures are contacting members of the CF and the Homeland Rescue alliance to reach an agreement before Wednesday.

He added that the Iranian side proposed an initiative to resort to dialogue. 

Yesterday, Iraq's parliament failed again to vote for a president after the Iran-backed Shiite Coordination Framework boycotted the session.

Al-Sadr had hoped parliament would elect Rebar Ahmed, a veteran Kurdish intelligence official and current interior minister of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

But only 202 members of parliament out of 329 were present, which is less than the necessary two-thirds quorum needed to choose a new president for the mostly ceremonial post, while 126 lawmakers boycotted the session.

The delay prolongs a bitter deadlock in Iraqi politics months after an October general election from which al-Sadr emerged the biggest winner, with his Shiite, pro-Iran rivals receiving a hammering at the polls. 

The vote on the president was postponed to Wednesday. The current caretaker government will continue to run the country until a new government is formed.

related

The Shiite Coordination Framework faces an internal split danger 

Date: 2022-01-03 21:23:13
The Shiite Coordination Framework faces an internal split danger 

New initiative by CF to reach a Solution before tomorrow's session

Date: 2022-03-25 20:03:18
New initiative by CF to reach a Solution before tomorrow's session

Al-Sadr approves Coordination Framework's nominee for Premiership, source says

Date: 2022-01-17 13:32:47
Al-Sadr approves Coordination Framework's nominee for Premiership, source says

Coordination Framework asks al-Sistani to solve its conflict with the Sadrist movement

Date: 2022-01-30 19:28:29
Coordination Framework asks al-Sistani to solve its conflict with the Sadrist movement

Coordination Framework initiates an effort to define a formula to choose candidates for the state leaders

Date: 2021-12-18 12:09:27
Coordination Framework initiates an effort to define a formula to choose candidates for the state leaders

Coordination Framework: Summer will bring rivals together 

Date: 2022-03-07 15:02:55
Coordination Framework: Summer will bring rivals together 

Coordination Framework appealed for the largest bloc with 88 MPs, MP says

Date: 2022-01-09 16:46:21
Coordination Framework appealed for the largest bloc with 88 MPs, MP says

Coordination Framework: we do not recognize today's sessions outcomes

Date: 2022-01-09 20:16:31
Coordination Framework: we do not recognize today's sessions outcomes