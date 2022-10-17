CF leading figure unveils features of al-Sudani's cabinet

Shafaq News/ Kurdish and Sunni parties will likely grab ten seats in the cabinet expected to see the light next week, a leading figure in the Coordination Framework (CF), a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces, revealed on Monday.

"Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet will comprise of 22 to 24 ministers," the leading figure who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency, "Mohammad al-Halboosi and Khamis al-Khanjar's al-Siyada bloc will take over four seats. The other Sunni bloc, Muthanna al-Samerrai's al-Azm, will secure two seats only."

"Of the total seats entitled to the Kurds (four), the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) will have three. Their rivals in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan will have a single seating," the source added.

"Al-Fatah (six) and the State of Law (four) will share twelve Shiite seats with the independent lawmakers (two)," the source continued, "the cabinet also includes a seat for each of the Turkmen and Christian minorities. Those two seats will be cut from the Coordination Framework's share if the cabinet members were reduced to 22."

"The assortment of the seats follows a scoring system that translates five lawmakers to a seat in the cabinet and 15 lawmakers to a sovereign portfolio," the Shiite figure concluded, "the roster is yet to be ready, but we hope al-Sudani presents it to the parliament by next week."