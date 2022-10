CF leaders gather at Al-Abadi's residence to agree on the Shiite share in al-Sudani's cabinet

Shafaq News/ The leaders of the Coordination Framework (CF) have convened a meeting at Haidar Al-Abadi's residence to agree on a final lineup of Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet, a source from inside the Shiite forces consortium said on Tuesday.

"The meeting is crucial to agree on a distribution of the ministerial portfolios entitled to the Shiite component," the source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency.

"Of course, the potential candidates are deliberated with the prime minister-designate," the source added.