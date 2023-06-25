CF leaders engage in talks with prominent Iranians, fostering speculation on future electoral alliances

Shafaq News / Leaders of the Coordinating Framework (CF) held meetings with prominent Iranian figures in Tehran on Sunday to discuss future electoral alliances for the Framework's participation in the upcoming Iraqi provincial council and district council elections, according to a reliable source.
The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated that "the leaders of the Coordinating Framework, namely Qais al-Khazali, Hadi al-Ameri, and Falih al-Fayyadh, held several meetings last week in the Iranian capital of Tehran with prominent figures to discuss the electoral alliances of the Coordinating Framework for the participation in the provincial council elections."
The source added, "these meetings came after recent disagreements over the formation of electoral alliances," noting, "al-Khazali, al-Ameri, and al-Fayyadh returned to Baghdad on Thursday evening without reaching a final agreement regarding the formation of a major electoral alliance that includes all parties within the Coordinating Framework and armed factions, especially considering Iran's desire to push in that direction."
A political movement for potential changes is underway, which is likely to impact the distribution of the electoral map in the upcoming competition for seats in the provincial councils. The widening "rifts" within the Coordinating Framework as a whole, and within some of its blocs as well, suggest an "unusual surprise."
Some leaders within the Coordinating Framework have openly expressed their dissatisfaction with the "insistence" of coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki on "exclusivity in decision-making." It is highly probable that they will seize the opportunity to participate in the provincial council elections independently or join a coalition led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani or others.
Finally, Ali Turki al-Jamali, a deputy from the Sadiqun Bloc, announced his withdrawal from the bloc, which represents the political wing of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement and the Coordinating Framework, due to a recent dispute with the State of Law Coalition and its leader Nouri al-Maliki. Al-Jumaili emphasized that he would continue to monitor government corruption, gather evidence, and refer it to the relevant courts.
Al-Jumaili launched televised criticisms against Nouri al-Maliki, accusing his tenure as prime minister of causing the "loss of one-third of Iraq" to ISIS and representing a phase of corruption. Social media platforms witnessed a back-and-forth exchange between supporters of both sides, as well as between the deputy himself and a member of the State of Law Coalition who defended al-Maliki.
A prominent figure within the Sadrist movement unveiled their intention to participate in the upcoming provincial council elections slated for the end of this year. This move comes as the first political maneuver since the alliance led by the Coordination Framework took the reins.