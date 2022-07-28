Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CF leaders and Qa'ani to meet again soon

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-28T16:55:45+0000
CF leaders and Qa'ani to meet again soon

Shafaq News / A reliable political source revealed that the leaders of the Coordination Framework and the commander of Iran's Quds Force, Esmail Qa'ani, will meet to discuss the latest political developments in Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting will be held at the residence of one of the CF leaders, to discuss the upcoming parliamentary session and the Presidential elections.

He added that the session that is set to be held on Saturday depends on the outcomes of the meeting, and might be suspended until next Monday.

Furthermore, the source said that the CF prefers addressing the situation peacefully.

related

Qa'ani arrives in Baghdad ahead of the Sadrist demonstrations

Date: 2022-07-27 13:41:48
Qa'ani arrives in Baghdad ahead of the Sadrist demonstrations

Qa'ani met with CF leaders on Wednesday, source says

Date: 2022-07-27 19:28:48
Qa'ani met with CF leaders on Wednesday, source says

Coordination Framework: the trilateral alliance does not have an absolute majority

Date: 2022-03-06 12:58:50
Coordination Framework: the trilateral alliance does not have an absolute majority

Coordination Framework to change the election commission and law in the next parliamentary term, leading figure say

Date: 2022-01-22 14:11:24
Coordination Framework to change the election commission and law in the next parliamentary term, leading figure say

Coordination Framework on the largest bloc controversy: only the clever one can make the basket full of grapes

Date: 2022-01-04 18:00:20
Coordination Framework on the largest bloc controversy: only the clever one can make the basket full of grapes

Al-Sadr: impasse is better than sharing the cake with the Coordination Framework

Date: 2022-03-30 14:01:14
Al-Sadr: impasse is better than sharing the cake with the Coordination Framework

Coordination Framework is collecting signatures to proceed with replacing the resigned MPs

Date: 2022-06-19 19:18:33
Coordination Framework is collecting signatures to proceed with replacing the resigned MPs

CF to approve the emergency bill on food security "with conditions"

Date: 2022-06-07 19:20:14
CF to approve the emergency bill on food security "with conditions"