CF leaders and Qa'ani to meet again soon

Shafaq News / A reliable political source revealed that the leaders of the Coordination Framework and the commander of Iran's Quds Force, Esmail Qa'ani, will meet to discuss the latest political developments in Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting will be held at the residence of one of the CF leaders, to discuss the upcoming parliamentary session and the Presidential elections.

He added that the session that is set to be held on Saturday depends on the outcomes of the meeting, and might be suspended until next Monday.

Furthermore, the source said that the CF prefers addressing the situation peacefully.