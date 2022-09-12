CF is still nominating Al-Sudani for Prime Minister, source

Shafaq News/ A leader in the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) confirmed that the Framework is still committed to Muhammad Shi’aa Al-Sudani for prime minister.

The source, who spoke to Shafaq News Agency on a condition of anonymity, said, "The news about CF nominating another candidate for prime minister is false. The Framework’s forces did not ever discuss this issue."

Apparently, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, rejected Mohammed Shi’aa al-Sudani for prime minister because he is an ally of Nuri Maliki.

This issue created chaos when the Sadrist supporters stormed the Green Zone in Baghdad, rejecting this nomination. Later, some CF forces, including the State of Law, the Al-Hikma, and Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, returned to the streets, affirming their nomination.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Al-Siyada, two powerful allies to Al-Sadr, confirmed that they would not accept forming a government without the leader of the Sadrist movement’s acceptance.

KDP and the Al-Siyada revealed that they would work to bring the two parties together, and if they failed, they would not be with the Framework against the Sadrist.

Sadr's withdrawal from the parliament ceded dozens of seats to the Framework.

The Iraqi Shiite leader said he has decided to withdraw from the political process to avoid involvement with “corrupt” politicians.

Al-Sadr emerged as the winner of the October vote, giving him 73 of parliament’s 329 seats. The vote was a blow to his Iran-backed Shiite rivals (CF), who lost about two-thirds of their seats and have rejected the results.