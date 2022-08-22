CF hopes al-Sadr would sit at a national dialogue table-sources 

Shafaq News / Sources from inside the Coordination Framework revealed on Monday that the latter is hoping that the powerful Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, will accept participating in the national dialogue.

The sources told Shafaq News agency that the Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq is expected to visit al-Hannana soon, noting that not all the conditions set by al-Sadr are feasible, especially his request to Livestream the rounds of talks sponsored by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

They added that if the condition was fulfilled, only the inauguration of the meeting will be live-streamed because "such meetings can fuel tension" in the Iraqi street.

If Hadi al-Ameri and al-Sadr finally meet, the situation will be addressed progressively, according to the sources.