CF hopes al-Sadr would sit at a national dialogue table-sources 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-22T20:56:01+0000
CF hopes al-Sadr would sit at a national dialogue table-sources 

Shafaq News / Sources from inside the Coordination Framework revealed on Monday that the latter is hoping that the powerful Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, will accept participating in the national dialogue. 

The sources told Shafaq News agency that the Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq is expected to visit al-Hannana soon, noting that not all the conditions set by al-Sadr are feasible, especially his request to Livestream the rounds of talks sponsored by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. 

They added that if the condition was fulfilled, only the inauguration of the meeting will be live-streamed because "such meetings can fuel tension" in the Iraqi street. 

If Hadi al-Ameri and al-Sadr finally meet, the situation will be addressed progressively, according to the sources.

