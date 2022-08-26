CF holds a new initiative to overcome the political deadlock, Source

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a political source in the State of Law coalition revealed that the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) would release a new initiative to overcome the political deadlock.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency that the Framework is ready to abandon Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani for prime minister and hold talks with the Sadrist movement, led by Muqtada Al-Sadr, to agree on an acceptable figure for this position.

The Source added that in exchange, the Framework demands from the Sadrist to withdraw from Parliament and accept a government to be formed. At the same time, early elections would take place one year after forming the new government.

CF would ask for another essential condition to delete the Twitter account of Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, the so-called "the leader's advisor" and is widely believed to be Muqtada al-Sadr's mouthpiece, or not to post anything on his page that calls for demonstrations or threatening civil peace, as well as stop threatening the government, Parliament or the judiciary after the formation of the government."

Despite the efforts of the two main Shiite poles, the Sadrist Movement and the Coordination Framework (CF), to avoid a civil war, Iraq has reached a dangerous turn, and things may become out of control.

The current political deadlock is considered one of the most extended crises in the modern Iraqi regime since the Iraqi lawmakers failed to elect a new president of the republic and form a new government.

Two entitlements of no concern to the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr, who recently called for dissolving the new Parliament and holding early elections despite winning the highest number of parliamentary seats in the October 2021 elections.

In contrast, the Framework continues to push for resuming the Parliament sessions and forming a government headed by Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani, a candidate unacceptable by Al-Sadr. Therefore, the Sadrist supporters organized demonstrations and sit-ins in and around the parliament building.

Hours later, supporters of Iran-backed groups opposed to Sadr rallied on the edge of the fortified Green Zone.

Faced with this cold reality, the Iraqis have only to wait to find out their fate, which is in the hands of the political class.