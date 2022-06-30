Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CF forms committees to oversee the process of forming the government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-30T16:24:25+0000
CF forms committees to oversee the process of forming the government

Shafaq News / A reliable source revealed that the Coordination Framework has established three committees to oversee the process of forming the new government.

The source told Shafaq News agency that one of the committees will be responsible for preparing the government program. The second committee includes officials that represented the Framework during its talks with other political parties, while the third includes the heads of the political blocs that joined the Framework, and is responsible for political decisions.

The Coordination Framework will form a higher committee that will set the campus of the next government and overlook its work, a source from inside the Shiite forces consortium said on Tuesday.

"The Coordination Framework's last meeting ended up forming an 'opinion committee' that will overlook and rectify the government's work, decide its priorities, and take the necessary measures to ensure it meets its demands," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

According to the source, the committee includes the State of Law's Nouri al-Maliki, al-Fatah's Hadi al-Ameri, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement's Qais al-Khazali, al-Nasr's Haidar al-Abadi, al-Ataa's Falih al-Fayyadh, and al-Hekmah's Ammar al-Hakim even though his movement is not a part of the Coordination Framework.

"The committee will keep tabs on the sovereign studies to ensure Iraq maintains a neutral and impartial position and does not get involved in regional rows," the source continued.

related

Coordination Framework to name a PM al-Sadr approves, source says

Date: 2022-06-18 15:56:14
Coordination Framework to name a PM al-Sadr approves, source says

MP calls on the Coordination Framework to seize the opportunity and form a government

Date: 2022-06-16 18:06:33
MP calls on the Coordination Framework to seize the opportunity and form a government

Coordination Framework convenes to discuss al-Sadr's "political maneuver"

Date: 2022-06-12 18:57:19
Coordination Framework convenes to discuss al-Sadr's "political maneuver"

Political rumble ahead of the president election session: Coordination Framework to attend, KDP and al-Siyada might follow the Sadrists

Date: 2022-02-05 12:24:40
Political rumble ahead of the president election session: Coordination Framework to attend, KDP and al-Siyada might follow the Sadrists

Coordination Framework: the trilateral alliance does not have an absolute majority

Date: 2022-03-06 12:58:50
Coordination Framework: the trilateral alliance does not have an absolute majority

Coordination Framework to convene on the eve of the Supreme Court's adjudication on al-Ameri's complaint

Date: 2021-12-26 19:03:09
Coordination Framework to convene on the eve of the Supreme Court's adjudication on al-Ameri's complaint

Iraqi lawmakers embrace Barzani's vision for the next government

Date: 2022-06-23 12:42:22
Iraqi lawmakers embrace Barzani's vision for the next government

Al-Sadr: impasse is better than sharing the cake with the Coordination Framework

Date: 2022-03-30 14:01:14
Al-Sadr: impasse is better than sharing the cake with the Coordination Framework