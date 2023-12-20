CF forms "Framework Bloc" across Iraqi provinces

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework announced the establishment of the "Framework Bloc" in all provinces to accelerate the formation of local councils.

A statement issued by the Framework mentioned that a meeting was held in the presence of the Prime Minister to discuss the formation of provincial councils and the election of new governors.

The Coordination Framework expressed, "great gratitude to the resilient Iraqi people who adhered to their constitutional entitlement and actively contributed by casting their votes freely", and commended the significant role played by the government in conducting and overseeing the elections securely.

The meeting announced the establishment of the Coordination Framework Bloc in all provinces to expedite the formation of local councils, aiming to continue providing services and complement the efforts of the federal government, which distinguished itself throughout the past year.