CF forces to meet tomorrow to discuss the candidate for Prime Minister

Date: 2022-07-18T10:40:39+0000
Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework will meet on Tuesday to decide on the candidate for the next prime minister.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Framework Forces will hold an important meeting tomorrow at the house of the President of the Supreme Council, Hammam Hammoudi, to resolve differences among the Framework Forces regarding the head of the next government."

The source, who preferred to stay anonymous, pointed out that the candidates' list includes Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani, Qasim Al-Araji, Haider Al-Abadi, Ali Shukri, and Tariq Najm."

Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani, an Iraqi politician, was the Iraqi Human Rights Minister of Iraq in the Council of Ministers of Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki from 2010 until October 2014. He was the Governor of Maysan Province between 2009 and 2010.

Qasim Mohammad Jalal al-Araji Hussaini is an Iraqi politician, former head of the Iraqi Interior Ministry, and a senior member of the Badr Organization.

Haider Jawad Kadhim Al-Abadi is an Iraqi politician who was Prime Minister of Iraq from September 2014 until October 2018. Previously he served as Minister of Communication from 2003 to 2004 in the first government after Saddam Hussein was deposed.

Ali Youssef al-Shukri, an Iraqi MP from 2014-2018 and the former ministry of planning (2011-2014).

Tariq Najm Abdullah Al was the Chief of Staff for the former Prime Minister of Iraq Nouri al-Maliki (2006 and 2010.) and is a senior advisor for Haider al-Abadi.  

Muqtada Sadr's withdrawal reinforced the parliamentary strength of the pro-Iranian force (the Framework), which is expected to be able to form the next government despite many differences among its forces.

