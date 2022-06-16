CF discusses with Al-Kadhimi the Turkish "violations"

Shafaq News / The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) revealed details about its meeting held today and attended by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The CF's statement said that the meeting highlighted two subjects. The first was attended by Al-Kadhimi, to discuss the "security file, the Turkish violations, the war against terrorism, and Iraq's participation in the Riyadh Energy Conference."

"In the second part of the meeting, the Framework held talks about the ongoing dialogues among the national forces to complete preparations for the constitutional entitlements and the formation of a national service government."

The meeting also formed a negotiating committee to hold talks with the national forces."

The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) and its allies would meet with Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi to discuss the new deputies instead of the Sadrist representatives.

Earlier today, a CF source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Framework and its allies, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the Azm Alliance (led by Muthanna Al-Samerrai), and some independents, will hold a meeting in the coming days with Parliament Speaker Mohamad Al-Halbousi to set a date to take the oath."

The source explained that "preliminary information indicates that the 73 parliamentary seats of Al-Sadr's deputies will be distributed as follows: The State of Law Coalition (led by Nuri Al-Maliki) will have 40-41 deputies, the Al-Fateh Alliance (Led by Had Al-Ameri), 44 deputies, the State Forces Alliance (led by Ammar Al-Hakim and Haidar Al-Abadi) will get 15 deputies, and the Imtidad Movement (independents), 17 deputies."

All but Imtidad Movement are parts of the Framework.

According to our source, the Framework will begin next week with new rounds of meetings with all forces, including the Al-Siyada, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party, to reach understandings that lead to "a strong government."

Concerning the candidates for Prime Minister, the source pointed out that the Pro-Iranian group has some candidates. Still, "if everyone agrees to choose Mustafa Al-Kadhimi for another term, it might be accepted."