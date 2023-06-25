CF discusses latest political, economic, developments in the country

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework held its scheduled meeting today at the office of Hadi Al-Amiri to address the most recent political, economic, and security updates within the nation.
Commencing the meeting, according to a statement released by the Secretariat of the Framework, the Prime Minister presented the government's preparations for budget implementation, the state of the electricity sector, and an assessment of its performance during the previous period.
The attendees announced their "support for the decisions and measures taken by the government in the service of citizens, and the continued implementation of vital and significant projects, as well as the completion of all plans encompassed by the government program to enhance various sectors and achieve sustainable development."