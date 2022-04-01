Report

CF discloses the details of its new initiative

Date: 2022-04-01T15:46:56+0000
CF discloses the details of its new initiative

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework (CF) disclosed the details of the initiative it intends to launch soon.

MP of al-Fatah coalition, Ghadanfar al-Batikh, told Shafaq News agency that the Framework will hold a meeting today to discuss the initiative they intend to propose on the Sadrist movement and the trilateral alliance. 

He added that the initiative will provide more space for the Sadrist movement to form the government and choose the new Prime Minister, on the condition that the Framework will nominate the first deputy parliament speaker and the heads of the permanent blocs, so it can supervise the new government.

Al-Batikh stressed that the Framework cannot form a government without the Sadrist movement, and cannot be blamed alone for the delay in forming the government. 

Yesterday, Muqtada al-Sadr announced withdrawing from the Presidential negotiations, and gave the Coordination Framework 40 days to reach a solution and negotiate with the other Iraqi parties.

