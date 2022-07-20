Report

CF demands Baghdad to submit a complaint to SC against Ankara

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-20
CF demands Baghdad to submit a complaint to SC against Ankara

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework condemned the Turkish bombardment of Zakho district on Wednesday.

The Framework said in a statement, "the continuous Turkish bombardment on Iraqi lands killing and injuring our sons, requires a serious stance from everyone against this rude aggression that targets the state and its citizens."

It demanded the government to submit a complaint to the United Nations Security Council, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab League, against the "continuous Turkish aggression" on Iraq.

Iraq state media reported that Baghdad took a series of measures to prevent the recurrence of Turkish attacks on Iraq's territories.

It indicated that Iraq is currently working to submit a complaint to the Security Council against Ankara.

Eight tourists died and another 23 people were injured in a Turkish attack on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk, Iraq state media said on Wednesday.

The "fierce artillery bombing" hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraq's Kurdistan region and Turkey, state TV said.

Children were amongst the victims, including a 1-year-old, the Kurdish health minister said in a statement, adding that all the victims died before reaching a hospital.

