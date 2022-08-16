CF delegation to visit Riyadh

Shafaq News / Reliable sources at the Coordination Framework revealed that the latter will send a delegation to Saudi Arabia in the next two days.

The sources told Shafaq News agency that the delegation will be headed by Ammar al-Hakim.

He added that the Framework is trying to get the support of Arab countries that might influence the Iraqi political process and contribute to addressing the current impasse.

The visit will be held one day ahead of the "unprecedented multi-million demonstration" that the powerful Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, called for.