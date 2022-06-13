CF delegation heads al-Hannana

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-13T19:37:28+0000
CF delegation heads al-Hannana

Shafaq News / A source in the Coordination Framework revealed on Monday that the latter sent a delegation to al-Hannana, Najaf, to meet the Sadrist leader, Muqtada al-Sardr.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that the delegation will present the CF vision on the new government, which will be formed after Eid al-Adha.

The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, warned of "chaos" in the aftermath of the mass resignation of the Sadrist lawmakers from the Iraqi parliament, urging the Kurdish parties to join hands. 

Barzani tweeted on Monday, "we are watching with concern the latest political updates in Iraq. We hope chaos does not prevail and the parliament represents all the Iraqis."

"I urge all the Kurdish parties to unite," he added.

related

Coordination Framework to visit al-Hannana later today; source

Date: 2022-03-12 12:38:33
Coordination Framework to visit al-Hannana later today; source

Al-Sadr will not participate in a  government with Al-Maliki, official says

Date: 2022-01-06 08:30:14
Al-Sadr will not participate in a  government with Al-Maliki, official says

Political efforts to converge views between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist

Date: 2022-01-12 17:44:47
Political efforts to converge views between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist

The Shiite Framework's leaders meet to discuss the political deadlock

Date: 2022-04-01 19:23:25
The Shiite Framework's leaders meet to discuss the political deadlock

Al-Ameri will be in charge of the talks with the Sadrist movement, source says

Date: 2021-12-25 12:34:09
Al-Ameri will be in charge of the talks with the Sadrist movement, source says

The Shiite Framework will vote for President Barham Salih for a second term, Source

Date: 2022-01-25 18:05:15
The Shiite Framework will vote for President Barham Salih for a second term, Source

CF to boycott sessions before solving issues with the Sadrists 

Date: 2022-04-26 18:30:35
CF to boycott sessions before solving issues with the Sadrists 

The Sadrist secures the quorum; the Framework waits cautiously 

Date: 2022-03-21 19:23:39
The Sadrist secures the quorum; the Framework waits cautiously 