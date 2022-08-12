CF declares an open-ended sit-in at the Green Zone entrance

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), an open-ended sit-in at the entrance to the Green Zone in central Baghdad.

In a statement entitled “The people protect the state,” the Framework said, “We declare an open-ended sit-in to achieve our just demands, which are: to expedite forming a national service government with full powers following constitutional contexts to restore the prestige of the state and address the problems of the Iraqi citizen.”

CF called on the political forces, mainly the Kurdish, to “resolve the issue of choosing the presidential candidate, and support the largest bloc’s candidate for prime minister.”

The Framework also expressed its “full support to the Iraqi judiciary and its institutions, as it is the cornerstone of the Iraqi state.”

It called on the Parliament Speaker to resume work in the House of Representatives and the security forces to “protect state institutions and preserve their prestige.”

“We warn of not forming a powerful government since Iraq has reached a difficult stage, and the masses suffer the most from this tragic situation.”

“Leave your personal, partisan and factional interests aside, and resort to the constitution and the law…we declare our full commitment and obedience to the supreme religious authority (Ayatollah Al-Sistani).”

On Friday, Iraqis of different political backgrounds stormed the streets in different governorates.

Hundreds of supporters of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, demonstrated in Baghdad, Diyala, Maysan, and Dhi Qar.

The demonstrators raised banners calling for reform, dissolving the parliament, and rejecting the “corrupt” quota.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the security forces took strict measures to protect demonstrators.

The civil society parties also demonstrated in the center of Baghdad, agreeing with Al-Sadr’s demand to dissolve the Iraqi parliament and end the “quota principle.”

In turn, the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) supporters started demonstrations in Baghdad.

Our correspondent said hundreds of CF followers gathered in the Al-Jadriya area, heading to the heavily-fortified Green Zone through the suspension bridge gate.

The demonstrators waved banners calling for “forming a national service government to fight high prices, unemployment and the lack of electricity.”

They also shout slogans, “No to chaos and sabotage of institutions.”

Friday’s demonstrations were the latest in a series of protests that have raised fears of unrest if the political stalemate continues.

Al-Sadr emerged as the biggest winner from October’s election but failed to form a government free of Iran-backed parties. He withdrew his 73 lawmakers from parliament and is now preventing it from electing a new government and is demanding early elections.

Sadr’s opponents also accuse him of corruption. They say his loyalists have run some of Iraq’s most corrupt government departments.