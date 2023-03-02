CF criticizes the US Ambassador's intervention in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework (CF), an umbrella bloc of Iraqi Shiite parties except for the Sadrist Movement, expressed "resentment" of the meeting between the US Ambassador to Baghdad, Alina L. Romanowski, and the First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi.

The US Ambassador discussed with Al-Mandalawi the agenda for the current legislative term, the budget, the elections, and human rights in Iraq.

Ahmed Al-Kinani, a member of the Asa'ib Ahl Haq Movement, a part of the CF, admonished Al-Mandalawi, saying, "Assault - violation - provocation. This is, briefly, what the US ambassador to Iraq does."

"It is neither her duty nor her specialization to interfere in the parliament's agenda." He added.

Hassan Salem, a representative of the Sadiqun bloc, criticized "the silence of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry regarding these interventions," saying, "Iraq is not a state in America."