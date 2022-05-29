Report

CF congratulates Bafel Talabani on being selected as President of PUK

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-29T16:00:45+0000
CF congratulates Bafel Talabani on being selected as President of PUK

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework send a message today to Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), in which it reminded him of the partnership that brings the two sides together.

The Framework congratulated, in its message, Talabani for being officially appointed as head of the PUK, noting, "We at the Coordination Framework are sure about your keenness to enhance partnership and historical brotherhood between us."

"On this occasion, we want to express to our people in the Kurdistan Region our keenness to straighten and protect the constitutional system and build a fair country", it added.

on May 22, President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in al-Sulaymaniyah, on a visit that aims to, "ease the tension and promote solidarity between the Kurdish parties."

PUK said earlier this week that President Barzani's visit to al-Sulaymaniyah will help solve differences between political parties and form a new government.

