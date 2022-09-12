CF commends the outcomes of KDP and al-Siyada's meeting

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework praised, on Monday, the outcomes of the meeting that brought together the Kurdistan Democratic Party and al-Siyada coalition.

In a statement, the Framework expressed appreciation for the "great national constitutional position of al-Siyada coalition and the Kurdistan Democratic Party" they announced following their meeting, in which they announced their support for the decision to hold early election, supervised by a new government.

The statement noted that it will keep holding talks with all parties to complete the constitutional entitlements in the country.