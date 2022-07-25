CF chooses Nuri Al-Maliki's candidate for prime minister

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework agreed to nominate Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani for the next prime minister.

Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani, an Iraqi politician, was the Iraqi Human Rights Minister of Iraq in the Council of Ministers of Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki from 2010 until October 2014. In addition, he was the Governor of Maysan Governorate between 2009 and 2010.

Al-Sudani is a prominent leader in the Islamic Dawa Party.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Sudani, Al-Maliki's candidate, was selected in a meeting for the relevant committee, which includes the Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Qais Khazali, the head of the Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Supreme Council Hammam Hamoudi, and the representative of the Fadhila Party, Abdul-Sada Al-Fraiji.

Earlier, Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji withdrew from the race to replace the caretaker prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, saying he was making a "sacrifice for the homeland."

Al-Araji, a leading figure in the Badr Organization headed by Hadi al-Ameri, was a top contender for the premiership until this announcement.

The al-Fatah bloc proposed Al-Araji and Falih al-Fayyadh as potential candidates for the premiership.

The two figures had to compete with Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani and Ali Shukri, nominated by Nouri Al-Maliki's State of Law bloc.