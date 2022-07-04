Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CF calls on Kurdish parties to agree on a single Presidential candidate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-04T12:08:49+0000
CF calls on Kurdish parties to agree on a single Presidential candidate

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework confirmed on Monday that talks with the Kurdish parties are ongoing to nominate a candidate for the Presidency of the country.

MP of the Framework, Amer al-Fayez, told Shafaq News agency that the CF "encourages our Kurdish brothers to agree on a candidate for the Presidency of the country without any interference from the Framework."

He added that if the Kurds do not agree on a candidate, the Parliament will take the decision as it did back in 2018.

The Parliament will hold the Presidential election session after Eid al-Adha holiday, and negotiations are ongoing to choose a nominee who is agreed upon by all the political parties, al-Fayez noted.

The leader of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, headed yesterday, Sunday, a meeting of the State of Law coalition Parliamentary bloc.

A statement by al-Maliki's office said that the meeting discussed the latest political developments in the country, and stressed the need to form a new government as soon as possible.

Al-Maliki confirmed, according to the statement, that negotiations between the Coordination Framework and its allies and other political parties are ongoing, in order to address the current political impasse.

The head of the coalition confirmed that the Framework has formed committees to lead the talks with other political parties, hoping that their efforts will contribute to forming a new government after Eid al-Adha holiday.

On June 30, a reliable source revealed that the Coordination Framework has established three committees to oversee the process of forming the new government.

related

Al-Khazali on Coordination Framework: Either full participation in the government or opposition

Date: 2022-01-29 13:39:03
Al-Khazali on Coordination Framework: Either full participation in the government or opposition

Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow 

Date: 2021-12-28 13:44:32
Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow 

Sadrist, Coordination Framework suspend their talks after the missile attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-14 18:41:02
Sadrist, Coordination Framework suspend their talks after the missile attack on Erbil

Scheduled to meet tomorrow..forming a bloc of 40 independent MPs is unlikely, lawmaker says

Date: 2022-05-07 19:31:24
Scheduled to meet tomorrow..forming a bloc of 40 independent MPs is unlikely, lawmaker says

The Shiite Framework collect 126 deputies who boycott the Parliamentary session

Date: 2022-03-26 12:06:56
The Shiite Framework collect 126 deputies who boycott the Parliamentary session

Coordination Framework to name a PM al-Sadr approves, source says

Date: 2022-06-18 15:56:14
Coordination Framework to name a PM al-Sadr approves, source says

CF to vote and approve the Emergency bill on Food Security 

Date: 2022-06-08 10:24:26
CF to vote and approve the Emergency bill on Food Security 

Agreement of the Framework and al-Sadr is Iraq's potion, MP says

Date: 2022-02-09 15:12:34
Agreement of the Framework and al-Sadr is Iraq's potion, MP says