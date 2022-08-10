CF calls for new demonstrations “To protect the state”

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Coordination Framework (CF) calls for holding new demonstrations in the Green Zone.

The CF's Committee to Support Legitimacy said, "We believe in the necessity of taking the legal and constitutional steps to defend the state's judicial and legislative institutions and to expedite the formation of a national service government with full powers that works to confront crises and challenges.”

“We invite our Iraqi people to actively participate in the demonstrations."

In this context, an informed source told Shafaq News Agency, that the CF demonstrations will be next Friday from the suspension bridge side in Baghdad.