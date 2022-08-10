Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CF calls for new demonstrations “To protect the state”

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-10T21:15:50+0000
CF calls for new demonstrations “To protect the state”

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Coordination Framework (CF) calls for holding new demonstrations in the Green Zone.

The CF's Committee to Support Legitimacy said, "We believe in the necessity of taking the legal and constitutional steps to defend the state's judicial and legislative institutions and to expedite the formation of a national service government with full powers that works to confront crises and challenges.”

“We invite our Iraqi people to actively participate in the demonstrations."

In this context, an informed source told Shafaq News Agency, that the CF demonstrations will be next Friday from the suspension bridge side in Baghdad.

related

CF demands Baghdad to submit a complaint to SC against Ankara

Date: 2022-07-20 18:59:28
CF demands Baghdad to submit a complaint to SC against Ankara

Qa'ani convenes with the Coordination Framework in Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-06 20:00:13
Qa'ani convenes with the Coordination Framework in Baghdad

Al-Khazali calls for dialogue, Coordination Framework postpones counter-demonstration

Date: 2022-07-30 17:46:00
Al-Khazali calls for dialogue, Coordination Framework postpones counter-demonstration

Al-Maliki expresses displeasure over the intervention of the Najaf authority, Sources

Date: 2022-06-18 13:28:06
Al-Maliki expresses displeasure over the intervention of the Najaf authority, Sources

Al-Sadr: impasse is better than sharing the cake with the Coordination Framework

Date: 2022-03-30 14:01:14
Al-Sadr: impasse is better than sharing the cake with the Coordination Framework

The Shiite Coordination Framework faces an internal split danger 

Date: 2022-01-03 21:23:13
The Shiite Coordination Framework faces an internal split danger 

Coordination Framework expresses optimism over a new initiative by Masoud Barzani

Date: 2022-05-20 16:33:48
Coordination Framework expresses optimism over a new initiative by Masoud Barzani

Coordination Framework: the trilateral alliance does not have an absolute majority

Date: 2022-03-06 12:58:50
Coordination Framework: the trilateral alliance does not have an absolute majority