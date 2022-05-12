Report

CF and co to protest violations of the constitutional deadlines before the Federal Court

Shafaq News/ Political forces aligned with the Coordination Framework (CF) will unleash a torrent of lawsuits before the Federal Supreme Court to contest violations of the constitutional deadlines and the parliamentary committees' line-ups, a source revealed on Thursday.

The source said that the lawsuits will revolve around the delayed selection of a new president and cabinet line-up and the impartiality of the parliament speaker in the selection of the parliamentary committees.

"The lawsuits will be filed successively starting from next week," the source added.

