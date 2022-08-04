CF agrees to hold early elections under certain conditions

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework announced on Thursday that it supports the option of holding early parliamentary elections under certain conditions.

The Framework said that there must be a consensus over the decision to hold the elections, noting that an appropriate environment must be prepared for the big event to take place.

The statement stressed the need to respect the constitution, the law, the people's interests and the constitutional institutions.

Yesterday, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called for dismantling the Iraqi Parliament and holding early elections.