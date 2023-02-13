CF: Talks with Washington are optimistic and need time

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) praised the Iraqi-Amercian discussions regarding the dollar crisis.

"The negotiations in Washington are currently very positive; the US Federal Reserve, the US Treasury, and the US Department of State support the stability of Iraq," the CF leader, Hassan Fadam, told Shafaq News agency.

He considered implementing the measures demanded by the US federal government needs time, especially since the government of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi did not take any procedures in this regard.

The CF official explained, "Iraq benefits from linking the central bank and remittances to the global system. It would prevent the dollar smuggling."

"The procedures respond to the demands of the US Federal Reserve and the US Treasury and organize the Central Bank of Iraq work."

An Iraqi official delegation is now on an official visit to Washington headed by the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to hold talks with the US Federal Bank.

The discussion with the US officials focused on the complications Iraq faces in navigating US and Western sanctions on Iran and Russia.