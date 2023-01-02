CF: Political blocs do not want to hold early elections

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework, a coalition of pro-Iranian political forces in Iraq, reiterated its rejection of holding early parliamentary elections.

Hassan Fadaam, a CF prominent leader, told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Parliament's political blocs do not support holding early elections in the coming period.

"Holding early elections was not a successful experience." He added.

It is worth noting that Iraq's latest political crisis started after the October 2021 election results were announced and escalated in June after Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's Sadrist bloc, which has 73 seats, resigned from Parliament. Al-Sadr made the call for early elections on Aug. 3.