CF Leaders Discuss Impact of US-Iran Conflict on Iraq's Power Crisis Amidst Fear of Popular Demonstrations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) and Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani, convened to address the Iranian-American conflict and its repercussions on Iraq, specifically the ongoing electric power crisis.
An informed political source told Shafaq News agency the meeting took place at the residence of Haider al-Abadi, leader of the Al-Nasr (Victory) Coalition, and focused on the electricity crisis and its potential aggravation due to the US-Iran conflict.
The discussions primarily centered around the impact of the conflict on the electricity sector and the concerns regarding the potential outbreak of public demonstrations fueled by prolonged power outages as temperatures continue to rise. The source explained.
While Iraq experienced a notable improvement in power production in recent months, the supply of electric current to citizens has declined since the beginning of the month, attributed to a reduction in the supply of Iranian gas to Iraqi power plants.
Iraqi officials and parliamentarians argue that Iran has decreased gas supplies due to unpaid debts by Iraq. However, the Ministry of Electricity asserts that it has fully paid its debts to Iran and deposited the funds with the Trade Bank of Iraq.
Representatives and politicians emphasize that the Iraqi Trade Bank cannot transfer the funds to Iran due to economic sanctions imposed on Tehran.
Deputies perceive this as American intervention aimed at exerting pressure on Iran, with the Iraqi citizens ultimately bearing the brunt of the situation.