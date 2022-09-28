CENTCOM condemns the Iranian attack on Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US CENTCOM issued a statement condemning the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attack on Iraq's Erbil Governorate. "US Central Command condemns the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' unprovoked attack in Iraq's Erbil Governorate this morning. Such indiscriminate attacks threaten innocent civilians and risk the hard-fought stability of the region." CENTCOM's spokesperson, Joe Buccino, said. "No US forces were wounded or killed as a result of the strikes, and there is no damage to US equipment." Buccino revealed that the US forces brought down an Iranian Mojer-6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle headed in the direction of Erbil as it appeared as a "threat to CENTCOM forces in the area." "CENTCOM personnel operate in Iraq at the invitation of the Government of Iraq to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in ensuring the lasting defeat of ISIS." He added. "CENTCOM forces, in support of partnered forces in Iraq, are assessing the situation." Today, Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRCG) said they fired missiles and drones at militant targets in the Kurdish region of neighboring northern Iraq on Wednesday. The Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) in Kurdistan said 13 people were killed and 58 wounded. IRCG said it would continue targeting what it called terrorists in the region. Kurdish leaders, including President Nechrivan Barzani and KDP head Masoud Barzani, condemned the attack, considering it a "crime" and a "violation" of Iraq's sovereignty. President Barzani demanded Baghdad stand for its "territorial integrity." Iraq's foreign minister said he would summon the Iranian ambassador to inform him of Iraq's objection to the attacks on Iraqi territories and that Iraq considers this action a violation of sovereignty.

