CBI sold +$48 billion in forex in 2022

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $48 billion in foreign currency (forex) in 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $48,509,271,000.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

The highest sales rate was made in June ($5,300, 417,000 dinars), while the lowest sales were made in December ($2,409,116,000 dinars).

Our correspondent explained that most sales boosted assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.