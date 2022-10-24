CBI sells +230$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $230 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $238,040,869. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 133 exchange companies cashed out $39,350,000. The remaining $198,690,869 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 31 banks meeting those requests.