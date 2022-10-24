Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +230$ million in forex on Monday

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-24T11:18:58+0000
CBI sells +230$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $230 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $238,040,869. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 133 exchange companies cashed out $39,350,000. The remaining $198,690,869 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 31 banks meeting those requests.

related

Blazes gutted a shop near the CBI

Date: 2021-02-09 10:38:46
Blazes gutted a shop near the CBI

CBI sales inched up today

Date: 2022-01-10 11:01:35
CBI sales inched up today

CBI sold +4$ billion in January currency auctions

Date: 2022-02-01 09:59:37
CBI sold +4$ billion in January currency auctions

Iraqi parliament to form a committee to oversee the CBI's work, source

Date: 2022-02-19 12:48:20
Iraqi parliament to form a committee to oversee the CBI's work, source

Lawmaker asks public prosecution to sue finance minister and CBI governor

Date: 2022-02-28 11:15:12
Lawmaker asks public prosecution to sue finance minister and CBI governor

CBI evacuated following recent escalation

Date: 2022-08-23 11:58:33
CBI evacuated following recent escalation