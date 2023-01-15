CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $219,987,429.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 169 exchange companies cashed out $50,050,000. The remaining $169,928,420 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 15 banks meeting those requests.