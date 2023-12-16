CBI reports +$800 mn in weekly hard currency sales

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) total sales of hard currency, mainly in US dollars, reached over $800 million during the past week.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, CBI sold $883,860,097 over a four-day period during the auction held last week. The daily average sales were $220,965,024, significantly lower compared to the previous week's total of $1,048,170,594.

Furthermore, Wednesday recorded the highest sales at $222,559,204, while Thursday marked the lowest at $219,157,334.

Our correspondent pointed out that foreign remittance sales during the past week amounted to $801,030,097, indicating a 90% increase compared to cash sales, which totaled $82,830,000.