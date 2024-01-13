CBI records +$1 bn in foreign currency sales last week

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported total sales exceeding one billion dollars in foreign currency, primarily in US dollars, during the past week.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, CBI sold a total of $1,090,529,470 over the week in three auction days, averaging $218,105,894 per day. This represents an increase from the previous week's sales of $634,373,298.

Furthermore, Thursday recorded the highest sales at $229,063,145, while Sunday saw the lowest sales at $210,253,270.

Our correspondent noted that foreign exchange sales during the past week reached $998,093,470, showing a 90% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $101,690,000.