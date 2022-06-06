Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI governor and Iran's ambassador discuss debts Baghdad owes to Tehran

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-06T11:07:37+0000
CBI governor and Iran's ambassador discuss debts Baghdad owes to Tehran

Shafaq News/ The Governor of Iraq's Central Bank (CBI), Mustafa Ghaleb Makhif, met with Iran's new ambassador to Iraq, Mohammed Kadhim Al Sadiq, to discuss a mechanism to pay the debts Baghdad owes to Tehran.

A CBI press release said that Makhif congratulated the ambassador on his new position, hoping for greater cooperation in the upcoming period.

The meeting, according to the press release, shared views on financial and economic cooperation prospects between Iraq and Iran, paying the dues Baghdad owes to Tehran, and providing facilities to Iranian companies operating on Iraqi soil.

In May 2022, the head of Iran's state-owned gas company, Majid Chegeni gave Baghdad a one-month ultimatum to pay 1.6 billion dollars in fees for exporting gas to the Iraqi side.

related

Iraq Civil Aviation Authority clarifies: no closure of airspace in the coming days

Date: 2021-08-25 12:14:32
Iraq Civil Aviation Authority clarifies: no closure of airspace in the coming days

Iraqi forces keep pursuing the terrorists in different governorates

Date: 2022-06-03 17:34:49
Iraqi forces keep pursuing the terrorists in different governorates

Protestors in Baghdad organize an open sit-in

Date: 2021-03-19 15:45:17
Protestors in Baghdad organize an open sit-in

The Joint Operations Command launches a new operation in several Iraqi areas

Date: 2021-02-10 05:30:49
The Joint Operations Command launches a new operation in several Iraqi areas

Civil Defense teams extinguish fires in Babel and Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-27 14:06:58
Civil Defense teams extinguish fires in Babel and Baghdad

Security forces heavily deployed in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-05 06:38:43
Security forces heavily deployed in Baghdad

Iraq’s National Intelligence Service mourns its officer

Date: 2021-06-07 13:00:05
Iraq’s National Intelligence Service mourns its officer

In a civilian attire ... an extensive security deployment in Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-14 08:51:10
In a civilian attire ... an extensive security deployment in Baghdad