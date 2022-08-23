Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI evacuated following recent escalation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-23T11:58:33+0000
CBI evacuated following recent escalation

Shafaq News / The Central bank of Iraq, as well as al-Rashid and al-Rafidain banks, have been evacuated following the recent developments in the country.

A source told Shafaq News agency that this step was taken in anticipation of any escalation.

The Iraqi Judicial authority decided to suspend its work on Tuesday following the Sadrist supporters' protests that began earlier today in front of the Supreme Judicial council building.

The authority said in a statement that the council and the Federal Supreme court convened today morning following the protest, noting that it was decided to suspend all judicial activities in the country in protest against such "unconstitutional acts and violations of the law".

The statement held the government and the political party standing behind the demonstration full responsibility for this protest's consequences.

Earlier today, supporters of the Sadrist movement protested in front of the Supreme Judicial council building.

The demonstrators called for implementing the demands of the powerful Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, including dissolving the Parliament to hold an early parliamentary election.

related

Blazes gutted a shop near the CBI

Date: 2021-02-09 10:38:46
Blazes gutted a shop near the CBI

CBI sales inched up today

Date: 2022-01-10 11:01:35
CBI sales inched up today

CBI sold +4$ billion in January currency auctions

Date: 2022-02-01 09:59:37
CBI sold +4$ billion in January currency auctions

Iraqi parliament to form a committee to oversee the CBI's work, source

Date: 2022-02-19 12:48:20
Iraqi parliament to form a committee to oversee the CBI's work, source

Lawmaker asks public prosecution to sue finance minister and CBI governor

Date: 2022-02-28 11:15:12
Lawmaker asks public prosecution to sue finance minister and CBI governor