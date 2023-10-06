CBI confirms regular dollar shipments from US Federal Bank

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq assured on Friday that the scheduled dollar shipments from the US Federal Bank are proceeding as planned, following a specific timetable agreed upon by both financial institutions.

In a statement, the Central Bank said that the shipment scheduled for Thursday was received on time. The bank vehemently denied reports circulating in the media claiming any halt or reduction in the shipments destined for the bank.

CBI urged media outlets to obtain information from approved sources, namely the official website and verified social media accounts, to maintain the integrity of financial news disseminated to the public.

This confirmation comes amid recent information the Wall Street Journal revealed that Washington rejected Iraq's request for a billion-dollar cash withdrawal from the Federal Reserve Bank. The rejection was based on concerns that such funds could contribute to unauthorized cash flows to Iran and potentially end up in the hands of militias and corrupt politicians.