C4JR: no substantial progress in implementing the Yazidi Survivors Law

Shafaq News/ The Coalition for Just Reparations (C4JR) criticized the Government's failure to achieve any significant progress in implementing the Yazidi Survivors Law.

The C4JR said, in a statement, "Unfortunately, after six months, no progress has been made towards implementing the Yazidi Survivors Law," stressing that the Iraqi Government also neglected most of the international standards-based recommendations suggested by the 32 Iraqi NGOs within C4JR".

The Alliance warned that "the delayed and ineffective implementation of the Yazidi Survivors Law is prolonging the suffering and trauma of survivors, their families, and affected communities, who once again feel abandoned by the Iraqi government."

The Yazidi Survivors Law, adopted in March, recognizes ISIS's violations against women and girls of the Yazidi, Turkmen, Christian, and Shabak communities and requires the Government to compensate them.

In addition, the Law recognized the pain and courage of the Yazidis and gave priority to their recovery and rehabilitation.

The Coalition for Just Reparations (C4JR) defines itself as an alliance of Iraqi civil society organizations (CSOs). It represents Iraq's linguistic, ethnic, and religious diversity. It supports reparation claims of survivors and other victims of crimes perpetrated during the conflict with the self-declared Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS conflict in Iraq).

C4JR draws on international human rights and national Law to advance the right to reparations of all civilian victims of the ISIS armed conflict in Iraq.