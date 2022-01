Shafaq News/ The US Army C-RAM (Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar autocannon) intercepted two of three rockets launched towards the US Embassy in Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "according to preliminary information; the rockets were launched from Karara area of Dora region, south of the Baghdad.”

The US air defense system intercepted two rockets while the third fell in the vicinity of the Embassy.

He did not give further details.