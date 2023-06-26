Buried war remnants discovered in Sadr City

Shafaq News / A security source revealed on Monday evening the discovery of buried war remnants beneath the surface in the eastern district of Sadr City, located in the capital city of Baghdad.

The disclosure followed a report received from the National Security forces, alerting them to the presence of underground explosive remnants between Sector 26 and Sector 27 in the central area known as the Central Island, within Sadr City. The security source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, confirmed the findings.

The source stated, "The Fifth Remediation Division directed its team to the reported site, where they commenced excavation. The following items were unearthed:

-Five 160mm caliber "DFRT" artillery rockets.

-Two 120mm Austrian rockets.

-Two 82mm mortar rockets.

-Nine 60mm mortar rockets.