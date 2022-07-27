Bullets fired in clashes between security forces and demonstrators in southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Bullets were fired in clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement near the headquarters of an oil company in Maysan, southern Iraq, a source revealed on Wednesday.

"Security forces and unemployed citizens clashed in al-Kahla district in Maysan," the source told Shafaq News Agency, "fire exchange took place during the clashes."

"The demonstrators picketed the headquarters of PetroChina, but the security forces managed to disperse them," the source added.

Similar clashes took place near the headquarters of other oil firms in the sub-district.