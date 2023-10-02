British tourist reports being subjected to rape attempt in Basra

Shafaq News / A British tourist, identified as (A.J.W), born in 1979 and employed by a tree and forest protection organization in the UK's city of Clitheroe, has filed a complaint against an Iraqi citizen, alleging an attempted assault within her rented room at one of Basra's hotels, according to a security source on Monday.
The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "the tourist, upon entering Iraq for tourism purposes, was initially accompanied by an interpreter to provide her preliminary statements to the Al-Aziziya Police Center in Wasit Governorate." The complainant claimed that on September 28, 2023, she checked into the Atlas Tourist Hotel on Independence Street in Basra. On the morning of the incident, after having breakfast in the hotel's dining area, she returned to her room only to find the alleged perpetrator, (M.A), born in 2004 and residing in Al-Siraji, who works as a hotel service worker, inside her room, behind the door.
The assailant forcibly undressed her and attempted to assault her, capturing an image of her with his mobile phone. The source continued, stating that "when he heard voices in the corridor, the assailant fled," as confirmed by the British complainant. Her undergarments, taken as evidence, were sent to the teaching hospital for examination due to bruising in her mouth. A dedicated investigative team has been formed to pursue the case against the accused.