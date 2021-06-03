British Foreign Minister: Militia groups undermine the Iraqi people's desire for peace

Shafaq News/ British Minister of Foreign affairs, Dominic Raab, revealed that he had a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in which he condemned the recent threats the Green Zone was subjected to.

Raab tweeted, " Today I spoke to Prime Minister al-Khadhimi of Iraq to condemn recent threats by armed groups against the Baghdad International Zone. These militia groups undermine the rule of law and the Iraqi people's desire for peace."

On May 27, five brigades of al-Hashd al-Shaabi cordoned off several sites inside the Green Zone, including the homes of PM Al-Kadhimi and Major General Abu Ragheef, as well as the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers building, following the arrest of the leader in al-Hashd, Qassem Musleh, on charges of terrorism

https://twitter.com/DominicRaab/status/1400177254433538055?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1400177254433538055%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fshafaq.com%2Far%2FD8B3DB8CD8A7D8B3D8A9%2FD988D8B2D98AD8B1-D8AED8A7D8B1D8ACD98AD8A9-D8A8D8B1D98AD8B7D8A7D986D98AD8A7-D984D984D983D8A7D8B8D985D98A-D8A7D984D985D98AD984D98AD8B4D98AD8A7D8AA-D8AAD982D988D8B6-D8B3D98AD8A7D8AFD8A9-D8A7D984D982D8A7D986D988D986-D988D8A7D984D8B1D8BAD8A8D8A9-D981D98A-D8A7D984D8B3D984D8A7D985