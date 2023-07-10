British Anti-Terror Forces Join Hands with Iraqi Commandos to Decimate ISIS Network

Shafaq News/ Specialized counter-terror units from the United Kingdom are en route to Iraq, committed to bolstering the proficiency of local commandos, an initiative designed to significantly impede the operations of the Islamic State (ISIS) insurgents.

Responding to the call of Iraq's elite "Golden Division," the British forces are set to embark on a mission to counter the resurgent threat of ISIS in the region.

General Abdul Wahab al-Saadi, the head of the Iraq Counter Anti-Terror Service, underscored the urgent necessity of such an alliance in a recent conversation with the UK Daily Mirror.

"We are set to welcome a team of British counter-terror specialists to aid in refining our training regimen," he said. "In our confrontation with the Islamic State, we are laying our lives on the line. Our endeavours not only fortify our country but also significantly contribute to the safety of nations such as the United Kingdom."

These statements trail on the heels of his alarming revelation last week about an ISIS-schemed plot to target a public assembly in Britain. Investigations led by al-Saadi's men unearthed evidence suggesting a sinister collaboration between ISIS operatives in Iraq and their counterparts in the UK.

In the coming weeks, the British forces are set to impart their expertise to the Iraqi commandos in a bid to cultivate their capabilities to effectively root out ISIS cells.

An anonymous security source highlighted the multi-agency nature of the efforts to prevent attacks on UK soil, involving a blend of police, military, and intelligence resources.

The source added, "The decision to deploy trainers within the Iraqi military is a pragmatic strategy to fortify local forces with the necessary skills to challenge ISIS at its source."

The Ministry of Defence, however, maintained its stance of neither confirming nor denying engagement in tasks of this nature.