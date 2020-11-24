Briefing by SRSG Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at the UN Security Council

Shafaq News/ A briefing by SRSG Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at the open video-teleconference of the UN Security Council stressed the necessaty of the solidarity of Iraq.

The special representative Hennis-Plasschaert confirmed in her briefing the necessity of fighting corruption saying, “Fighting corruption must be accompanied by transparency, the prevalence of Clientelism continues to hin the progress in Iraq.”

“Of course, with the ongoing global pandemic, the many challenges faced by all nations are well understood. And it may be easy to lose sight of Iraqis’ hopes and dreams at this critical juncture in their modern history.” She added.

Hennis-Plasschaert confirmed to UNSC, “The White paper was released; it’s very useful to correct the Iraqi economy, but without political consensus to transform the White Paper into reality, it remains just words on a page.”

She added, “Let me emphasize, serious, resolute measures to address the ongoing financial and economic crisis cannot wait, not for a day. Government, parliament, political parties and others will have to step up to the plate collectively.”

“Iraq needs reforms including painful ones, and developing other sectors to reduce dependence on oil revenues.”

SRSG said on Sinjar, “Signing off on such an agreement is just a very first step. As I emphasized to all stakeholders and representatives during a joint meeting in Mosul last week swift, decisive and well-coordinated implementation will now prove essential.”

Hennis-Plasschaert stressed, “Iraq’s leadership continues to assert its independence and sovereignty, seeking to maintain all channels of communication open as it builds a foreign policy that serves Iraq’s national interest.

Ayatollah Sistani confirmed the elections should be free of any pressure and transparent which is something appreciated.”

“In closing, I would like to call for continued solidarity with the people of Iraq.” She ended.