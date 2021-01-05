Bribery rates increase in retirement departments in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission called to simplify procedures in retirement departments, tighten supervision to prevent the delay in completing transactions, and resort to electronic governance.

The Commission recommended in a report imposing serious and rapid measures to restore the confidence of the citizens in these departments after the increase in the percentages of those who confirm or believe that there is bribery in some of them, and to accelerate the establishment of special units in each ministry or independent body to handle the completion of pension transactions for its retired employees.

Statistics of the Department of Relations with Non-Governmental Organizations in the Authority showed a variation in the rates of bribery among the departments.

The department stated that it had assembled a central team consisting of highly trained employees in a questionnaire and opinion poll operations, and conducted it with the help of two sub-teams, indicating that 7146 reviewers were surveyed in more than 40 visits to retirement departments in Baghdad, and 14 Governorates during two whole months.

The department confirmed that the results of the questionnaire in Baghdad, which included retirement departments (public, state employees fund, victims of terrorism and military) showed a variation in the percentage of those who supported the presence of bribery in departments, as the percentages reached 15.7%, 9.64%, 5, 7% and 3.44% respectively, while 9.8% stated that they paid bribes in the General Pension Department.

The report pointed out to the convergence in the percentages of opinions agreeing that the employee delays or obstruct the completion of transactions in the retirement departments, as the rates ranged between 21-22%.

The head of the Integrity Commission had urged the Commission’s cadres to restore the citizen’s confidence in state institutions, to approach the citizen’s needs, measure the level of satisfaction with their work, as well as identify corrupt people by permanently distributing questionnaires among the auditors and extending bridges of trust between them.