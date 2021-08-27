Report

Brawl breaks out between an MP's bodyguards and security forces over a usurped land

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-27T12:28:08+0000
Brawl breaks out between an MP's bodyguards and security forces over a usurped land

Shafaq News/ The personal protection personnel of an Iraqi Parliamentarian engaged in a brawl with a security force in charge of recovering a land illegally appropriated by the lawmaker, a source said on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a team of security officers and municipality employees was dispatched to recover a state-owned-land usurped by MP Yehya al-Ithawi "Karara area", south of Baghdad. However, al-Ithawi refused to comply.

Media sources asserted that 17 officers, municipality employees, and civilians were assaulted by al-Ithawi's bodyguards, who also seized the municipality vehicles, as well as the weapons and the cellphones of the security officers and battered the commander of the regimen.

Sources revealed that al-Ithawi illegally took over land in Karara and built residential units there for sale.

Recently, the Baghdad Municipality launched a campaign to remove all the unauthorized establishments built on state lands and main roads.

The assassination of Abir al-Khafaji's, the late head of Karbala's municipality, sparked a nationwide campaign after his name to remove the establishments that violate urban planning throughout Iraq.

