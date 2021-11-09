Brasil pillories the drone attack on al-Kadhimi's residence

Shafaq News/ The Brazilian government denounced the assassination attempt that targeted the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, earlier on Sunday, urging the Iraqi parties to pursue dialogue as a means to address unresolved issues.

A statement by the Brazilian government said that it was concerned by the attack from which the Iraqi Prime Minister escaped unharmed, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured persons.

Brasil refuses "terrorism" under any circumstances, the statement said, and wishes that the political differences in the country find their way into resolution via dialogue.

Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with explosive laden drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed armed groups to recognize last month’s parliamentary election results.