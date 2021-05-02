Borders Authority foils an attempt to smuggle 1.2 million facemasks at a southern port

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi borders authorities seized more than one million facemasks set to be smuggled at a port in the far south of the country.

A press release of the Commission of the Border Ports said that an attempt to smuggle 1.2 million facemasks was thwarted at the Northern Umm Qasr Port.

The batch was found hidden inside a container of miscellaneous goods outside the customs yard near the inspection and inquiry checkpoint.

The statement said that the transactions of this batch were done at the customs service of the northern Umm Qasr Port.

The seizures were referred to the Investigation Magistrate of Umm Qasr to resume the legal proceedings.